Week 11 and 12 of World Sailing’s video compilation of sailing footage #SailingAllTogether . . .

• Great footage from last year’s Belgian Finn Open Championship

• Israel’s 470 Men’s team back training on the water

• Thomas Zajac & Barbara Matz styling it out with a Nacra 17 pitchpole

• A throwback to kiteboarding at the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games

Related Post: