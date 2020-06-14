Guy Cribb blasts Round Hayling record

Guy Cribb returned to Hayling Island SC last week and in a perfect 20-25 knot North Easterly smashed the Round Hayling record.

Using the new Olympic 2024 IQFoil board, he set a record time of 49 minutes and 29 seconds, averaging 15.6 knots for the 14.5 nm circumnavigation.

Back in the day, when short boards that went upwind were the new thing, Cribby established a record of 56 minutes in the 1992 Round Hayling Race run by Hayling Island SC.

Matt Wemms then took the record in the 1997 race with a time of 54 minutes 11 seconds.

Cribby returned to win the 2010 HISC Round Hayling Race, but had to wait for ideal conditions to make an attempt on the outright circumnavigation record.

He finally regained the record with his second attempt on Thursday 11 June 2020.

Accompanied by HISC member Ben Clothier, who also went round on a foil board, he knocked 4 min 42 sec off the race record time, taking it under the 50 minute barrier.

Guy commented . . . “If sailors want to enjoy the freedom of sailing alone, the thrill of sailing at 30 knots, enjoying the highest tech equipment and pack it all into the back of a car, they could consider modern hydrofoil windsurfing, I would say, the purest and most evolved form of sailing.”

The 2020 Round Hayling Windsurf / SUP Event is scheduled for Saturday 19 September.

