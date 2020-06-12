NZ Government opens border for America’s Cup teams

The New Zealand Government has granted border exemptions to the America’s Cup teams.

The British INEOS Team UK and the American Magic Team have been granted exemptions to the strict New Zealand border entry restriction policy.

The exemptions allow the two teams and their family members to enter and complete the two week quarantine entry period at their own cost.

The entry procedure has been a point of contention for the AC36 teams, and caused considerable political upset after the NZ Government allowed the entry of Avatar film production companies, but delayed entry for the America’s Cup teams.

In a sweeping change to the border restrictions, a new maritime exception will allow entry to those arriving at maritime borders, where there is a compelling need for the vessel to travel to New Zealand.

The American Magic team and their first AC75 are already in transit to New Zealand.

Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK is continuing to sail RB1 out of their Portsmouth HQ and are not expected to travel to New Zealand until September.

On the official NZ Government website where it published the exemption notices it states that:

INEOS Team UK challenger will bring in a total of 86 workers and 128 family members and one nanny.

And that the US Challenger, team American Magic, will bring a total of 102 workers, along with 104 family members.

The syndicates are expected to be in New Zealand for up to ten months.

Related Post:

Ainslie takes the modified Britannia for a spin

American Magic is first AC36 Challenger to head to New Zealand