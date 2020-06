The first images of the brand new AC9F, Kōtare, foiling on its first ever test sail yesterday in Auckland, New Zealand.

The AC9F model is the proposed boat for the upcoming 2021 Youth America’s Cup, due to be hosted in Auckland, New Zealand, as part of the 36th America’s Cup.

The first AC9F model – christened Kõtare [kingfisher in Maori] – was completed by Yachting Developments, New Zealand, in March with initial sea trials currently underway.

