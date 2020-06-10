Game, Set and Match to ‘Rafa’ Nadal

Tennis star Rafael Nadal just scored the ace of catamarans.
Nadal, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, last week received a brand spanking new Sunreef 80 Power in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.
The 80-footer is an all-around leisure vessel which is perfect for long offshore cruising.
It features powerful propulsion in the form of two 1,200 hp engines and can reach a top speed of 24 knots or cruise speed of 14 knots.
But it’s the inside where things get exciting . . . Check out more photos of the vessel here
Related Post:
Sunreef Yachts create de-luxe Eco Range