Game, Set and Match to ‘Rafa’ Nadal

Tennis star Rafael Nadal just scored the ace of catamarans.

Nadal, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, last week received a brand spanking new Sunreef 80 Power in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain.

The 80-footer is an all-around leisure vessel which is perfect for long offshore cruising.

It features powerful propulsion in the form of two 1,200 hp engines and can reach a top speed of 24 knots or cruise speed of 14 knots.

But it’s the inside where things get exciting . . . Check out more photos of the vessel here

Related Post:

Sunreef Yachts create de-luxe Eco Range

It’s not Necker Island but it’s free