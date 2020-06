Ian Walker, RYA Director of Racing, takes a look at some of the realities as sailors get back on the water.

Ian Walker ‘walks the walk’ with this video of what was involved to go dinghy sailing at his local club – Warsash SC – now that a restricted version of sailing is allowed.



