Latest RYA Tips and Considerations for getting back on the water

The RYA are working on a range of guidance and resources to help members and the wider boating community prepare for a safe return to the water.

These resources will ensure that boaters can return to activities on the water as quickly and safely as possible and can be found on this page as they become available.



The RYA’s guiding principles will underpin all guidance across the boating community.

1. The RYA will always follow Government advice. The COVID-19 preventative measures are vital to protecting health and wellbeing and to minimise pressure on frontline services. We all have a role to play by following the Government guidelines.

2. We will, as a boating community, take a considerate and conservative approach

• Be considerate: be mindful of the potential impact that you could have on other water users and do not place unnecessary extra strain on the RNLI and emergency services.

• Be conservative: help to minimise risk by taking an extra conservative approach to your boating.

For all the latest updates on Coronovirus COVID-19 please visit the RYA’s Return to Sailing page.

Related Post:

RNLI lifeguard services are currently limited on beaches in the UK

British Sailing Team resume doublehanded sailing