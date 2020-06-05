Cowes Week and Cowes Classics Week regattas cancelled

We may be coming out of lockdown and looking at how we can start sailing again, but it has come too late for Cowes Week and the Cowes Classics Week regattas.

Cowes Week Limited (CWL), organiser of the UK’s largest and best-known sailing event, and the Royal London YC, organisers of Cowes Classics Week, have taken the sad decision to cancel both this year’s regattas, which were scheduled for July/August.

Despite the encouraging progress that is being made towards the UK’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that running these events, that will bring many thousands of visitors to the small town of Cowes, will not be possible while sufficiently protecting all those involved.

The team at the Royal London will now focus on planning for the regatta in 2021 which will take place 17 to 23 July with the newly introduced Cowes Classics Day being held on Thursday 22 July 2021.

While the next edition of the Cowes Week regatta will take place from 31 July – 7 August 2021.

More information at www.cowesweek.co.uk and at Cowes Classics Week