Not the Finn Masters

This week should have been the 2020 Finn World Masters in Port Zelanda, in The Netherlands, the 50th Anniversary Finn World Masters.

Entries were approaching 250 when the decision was made to cancel back in March, with more than 300 Finns expected to turn up.

Fifty years ago, a group of aging Finn sailors gathered on the Silvaplana See, close to St. Moritz in Switzerland, to sail the first ever Veteran Gold Cup, as it was then called.

Over the past half a century that inaugural event, attracting just 18 entries, has evolved into the colossus that is today known as the Finn World Masters.



Today, Monday 1 June, around 300 Finn Masters should have been sailing the first races of the 2020 Finn World Masters at Port Zelande in The Netherlands.

Sadly, they are not, but during this week, the spirit of the Finn Masters is being kept alive with online activities and events.

To follow these activities, head over to the Finn Masters Website at NOT the 50th Finn World Masters or the Masters Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FinnWorldMasters.

The 2021 Finn World Masters is scheduled to take place in Medemblik, in The Netherlands.

It would be interesting to look at the best sailors at the Finn World Masters over the 50 years. The top is surprisingly close.

In total 69 sailors have taken a top three place overall, with Michael Maier, from the Czech Republic, picking up six wins as the best sailor.

He takes this position by one point from André Budzien, from Germany, who only won three, but was second seven times.

In third place is Larry Lemieux from Canada, who took five victories.

The full table of all 69 sailors can be found here.

