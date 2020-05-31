Be aware that RNLI lifeguard services are currently limited on beaches in the UK.

Please check the list of beaches currently patrolled for more information. Although our volunteer lifeboat crews are fully operational if needed, this is your watch too.

Follow safety advice to protect yourself and your loved ones – and you’ll help to reduce the demands placed on our lifeboat crews and other emergency services.

How can I stay safe on the beach?

Protect and keep an eye on your family

Stay together and don’t use inflatables

In an emergency dial 999 for the Coastguard

You can search on the Marine Conservation Society (UK) or Irish Water Safety (Ireland) websites to find information on beaches near you.

Adhere to your government’s safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 and respect social distancing at all times.

Consider whether you should travel to a beach and remember to follow guidelines regarding travelling only with your household.

Read more RNLI information here . . .

