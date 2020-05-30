Voiles de Saint-Tropez present a new regatta format

The organisers of the Voiles de Saint-Tropez intend to maintain what has made these regattas unique to the world for modern and classic boats, while optimally adapting the programme on land, for the public, as for the sailors themselves.

Newly elected President of the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, Pierre Roinson:

A new regatta format spread over two weeks will enable all race starts and finishes to happen in the Gulf which has not been the case for some time.

The spectacle will be all the more awe-inspiring viewed from the seawall and port entrance, as well as la Ponche and the Citadel, each presenting a natural spectator stand.

These will be accessible to all and particularly suitable for watching the Voiles without leaving dry land, with the possibility of respecting social distancing if necessary.

We already have nearly 250 applications for registration, which is incredibly positive.

There is a real desire to sail, I think we will have even more entry requests than in previous years.

On shore, the health directives concerning the dates of this event remain to be determined.

Due to the uncertainties linked to the world situation, the plans for the event are to be reviewed monthly, at the end of June, July and August.

Provisional Voiles de Saint-Tropez programme: 26 September to 10 October 2020.

Website: www.lesvoilesdesaint-tropez.fr

