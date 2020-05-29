Ainslie reveals how off-boat data analysis helped win Sydney SailGP

Team helm Ben Ainslie and data analyst Emily Nagel describe the influence of real-time performance data on the convincing Great Britain SailGP win at the Sydney event earlier this year.

They explain how the huge amount of data generated by the F50 multihulls was used to drive the decisions made on the water and in the post-race analysis.

Ainslie reveals that this was a big learning curve for him with the SailGP software, and the off-boat performance data available via hand-help instruments while watching the opposition training.

Each boat generates 2.5 million data points during a race, with the teams generating a minmum of 17.5 million data points, which is available to all the teams and the race officials via Oracle inferstructure.



Due to the on-going coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the rest of the 2020 SailGP Series has been cancelled, and the competition will restart in 2021.

The overall workforce has been tapered proportional to the current modified requirements, while the contracted athletes are being compensated for more than 50 percent of the planned season activity.

The rescheduled Season 2 events will continue to be showcased around the world via partnerships with top-tier broadcasters in more than 100 territories.

