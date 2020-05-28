Sydney-Hobart Race adds two-handed division for 2020

The 2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart, the 76th running of the Race, has added a two-handed division in the race for the first time.

“With the introduction of two-handed sailing, ahead of its inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the celebration of 75 years of female participation in the race, there’s plenty to look forward to and plenty of reasons why this will be a huge event.” CYCA Commodore Paul Billingham said.

The 628-nautical-mile challenge, is the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s famous blue-ribbon event. First held in 1945, it starts from Sydney on Boxing Day (26 Dec) each year.

The Notice of Race and online entry is now available under the ‘For Competitors’ tab on the official website.

Entries close at 17:00 hours on 29 October 2020.

The 2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart warning signal will be at 12:50 hours on 26 December 2020, with the starting signal at 13:00 hours.

