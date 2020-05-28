Copa del Rey MAPFRE defers to 2021

The Copa del Rey MAPFRE has confirmed that the 2020 event is cancelled and the 39th edition will now be held in 2021.

The 2020 event became another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced strong social and sports restrictive measures around the world.

“Without a doubt, 2021 will be a special moment that will remind us the responsibility as a society facing a global health problem that, together, I hope, we will have managed to overcome.” said the organizing committee chair Emerico Fuster.



The participation figures for the Palma, Mallorca based event, normally exceed 2,000 sailors from more than 30 countries, and more than 3,000 people a day attending the competition, both at sea and on shore.

The new date for the 39th edition of the Copa del Rey MAPFRE is 31 July to 7 August 2021.

