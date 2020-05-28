A and B Catamaran Trials at Sheppey in 1967

Original footage of the IYRU A & B Catamaran Trials at the Catamaran YC, on the Isle of Sheppey in the Thames Estuary in 1967.

This featured the first ever Tornado catamarans (one with soft sail, one with wing mast) plus many other early catamarans.

The B Class was easily won by a Tornado sailed by Reg White and Bob Fisher, who took six first places out of nine races.

The Tornado was selected to be the first multihull sailed at the Olympic Games and took part from 1976 to 2008.

Reg White sailing with John Osborn, took the first multihull Olympic gold at Montreal in 1976.

Both the Tornado, the A-Class and the Unicorn are still keenly raced, although the foiling Nacra17 class has replaced the Tornado in the Olympic Games.

