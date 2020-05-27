American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson on fairness in the competion

‘There are five race courses in Auckland for the 36th America’s Cup, and according to Dalts, we need five weeks per race course to maintain the level of fairness in the competion . . . and that’s exactly what we need’.

That was NYYC American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson’s comment on the access problems that the AC36 challengers are facing as they attempt to relocate in Auckland, New Zealand ahead of the 36th America’s Cup.

Hutchinson was speaking to Yacht Racing Life host Justin Chisholm via Zoom from his home in Annapolis, Maryland on Memorial Day in the United States.

The great thing about Hutchinson is that he gives a characteristically frank and open assessment of the American campaign’s current status.

During the fast paced 50-minute conversation the pair cover off a wide range of topics, including:

• the support he received from team’s three principals – Doug Devos, Hap Fauth and Roger Penske – when formulating the team’s response to the pandemic

• the impact on the team of the cancellation of the Italian and American America’s Cup World Series events

• what Hutchinson thinks of the four teams’ differing first generation AC75 designs and which one of his rivals he likes the look of most

• how the American Magic sailors have tried to offset lost on the water time with in-house two boat sparring on the simulator and the ensuing banter between him and principal helmsman Dean Barker

• why Hutchinson says his own role on the boat as tactician/strategist is not guaranteed

• some fascinating insight into what racing the revolutionary AC75s might actually be like

• latest details of the team’s second AC75 and why Hutchinson is yet to see it in the flesh

• the timetable for the team’s ongoing move to Auckland and their action plan for once they get there

• whether the lack of ACWS racing prior to the Challenger Selection Series might well be to the advantage of the three Challengers?

