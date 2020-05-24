Sam Davies has her eyes set on the Vendee Globe

Sam Davies currently campaigns the IMOCA 60 Initiatives Coeur and has her eyes set on the next Vendee Globe.

In the 2008-09 Vendee Globe, Davies’ IMOCA 60 Roxy was the third to finish in just over 95 days – the only women to complete the race faster is Dame Ellen MacArthur.

The 2012-13 Vendee Globe ended in sadness with her yacht Savéol dismasting in an Atlantic gale.



Her first big adventure was as part of Tracy Edwards crew for the 1998 Jules Verne Record attempt.

Ahead of the record, the catamaran Royal Sun Alliance was dismasted in the Southern Ocean. It took 16 days with no outside assistance to make landfall.

Sam Davies was the skipper of Team SCA in the 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race, the first all-female team for 10 years to compete in the Volvo Ocean Race and the first for 25 years to win a leg of the race.

She was born into a seafaring family in Portsmouth, England and her grandfather was a submarine commander. She took her first steps on her parents’ boat.

Since 2012, Sam has lived in Brittany, France. She is engaged to French sailor Romain Attanasio and has one son, Ruben.

