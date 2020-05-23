Portsmouth International Port installs temperature scanner

Portsmouth International Port is believed to be the first UK port to install a thermal temperature scanner, which will be available for ferry and cruise operators to screen their passengers.

This machine registers a best accuracy rate of +/- 0.2 degrees, if someone did score a high reading they would be screened again and that’s when the ship’s medical team would make an assessment if the temperature remained high.



The thermal imaging scanner is one a raft of measures being implemented to prioritise health and safety, an overhaul of the how the terminal will function once it reopens for passengers is underway.

This includes appropriate full face PPE for customer facing staff, social distancing measures, clinical level hand sanitation products on door handles and cleaning stations.

Working with Border Force the port will also support any health measures the government may put in place for passengers coming into the UK.