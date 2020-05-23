International Canoe 2020 Worlds postponed to 2021

The International Canoe 2020 Worlds have been postponed to 2021 at the same venue – Lake Macquarie YC NSW Australia.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty about international travel to Australia from the USA and Europe, plus potential issues relating to quarantine, travel insurance and shipping containers the 2020 event is postponed to 2021.

The XXI World Championship will now take place at Lake Macquarie YC NSW Australia between Thursday 30 December 2021 and Saturday 8 January 2022.

