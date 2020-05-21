Could J Class yacht racing be the most expensive hobby on earth?

“The initial cost isn’t really that much,” I am told by a J Class yacht owner as we stand at the harbour of Hamilton, Bermuda.

He clearly senses my scepticism, and is quick to clarify.

“I mean, maybe not as expensive as you may think. The base boat still obviously costs around $10 to 20 million.”

“But the real costs start racking up when you have to pay for the upkeep, which can come in at anywhere up to $3 million every year.”

The history of the awe-inspiring J Class is one as intricately linked with money as it is with engineering prowess and enormous egos.

But speaking to the owners is almost as awe-inspiring as stepping aboard the boats themselves.

And it isn’t because of their passion for sailing – although they have that by the boatful – but rather their capacity for spending.

They may cost millions to maintain, but there are only nine of these vessels left on earth . . .

Read more here . . . Jonathan Wells

