Hamble Classics 2020 to open for entries in June

The 5th Hamble Classics Regatta is programmed for 21-23 August at the Royal Southern Yacht Club and after much consideration will open for entries in June.

The event’s organiser Jonty Sherwill commented: “It’s been great getting enquiries from classic yacht owners keen to get sailing and we look forward to working again with the Royal Southern team, race officers and helpers to deliver what we hope can be another enjoyable regatta despite the continuing uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.”

“Hamble provides easy access for visiting yachts with its convenient berthing and is perfect for families and crews that may prefer to base themselves from home during the regatta.”

“While we will remain optimistic that by late August a complete programme of sailing and socials will be possible full compliance with RYA and Harbour Authority guidelines in place at that time will be observed.”

The Hamble Classics is designed as a late season extravaganza of classic yachting to welcome all styles of classic yachts, with racing formats to suit each type including the International Metre classes, Classic Racers, Cruisers and Dayboats, Old Gaffers, Spirit of Tradition Yachts and classic One-Designs.

Further updates will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/hambleclassics/ and with online entry at: http://www.royal-southern.co.uk