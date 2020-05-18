America’s Cup – ETNZ back up to speed with their AC75 build

Emirates Team New Zealand are quickly moving back up to speed with the build of their second AC75 in Auckland.

As New Zealand move to another lower coronavirus lockdown level, ETNZ have been able to work night shifts to ramp-up production and pull-back time lost over the last couple of months.



Scott Stokes, the Build Facility Manager, said that they had increased their workforce numbers and it was really working well for them, with good gains in the first week back.

Meanwhile most of the design team have been able to continue working from home.

Senior Structural Engineer, James Timms described the design as, ‘coming along really well and said they were in a pretty good position, all things considered.’

