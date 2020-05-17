With rare exceptions, 2020 will be a blank year for sailing, due to the global pandemic, there won’t be any regattas and yacht racing photographers struggle to do their job, it’s a sad reality.

Exceptionally in 2020, and as a direct consequence of the coronavirus, the 2020 Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will celebrate the best sailing images taken since 1 January 2000: the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image of the Century.

Bernard Schopfer, the organizer of the award . . . “We have therefore decided to organise an exceptional edition of the contest and consulted some of the most renowned photographers in the industry to determine the best format for our contest.”

Professional marine photographers are invited to submit the image of their choice, taken between January 1, 2000 and October 6, 2020.

The pictures submitted must have been taken during regattas (including the start procedure and the minutes following the arrival line crossing).

The subject of the contest is boat racing in all its forms, from classic yachts to top-end racers, including multihulls, dinghies, windsurfing and kitesurfing.

Only photos that have not yet been submitted for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will be accepted.

The award ceremony will take place on November 24 during the Yacht Racing Forum in Portsmouth, UK, in front of the sports leading personalities from all over the world.

Click here to see the detailed rules of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image of the Century

Related Post:

Yacht Racing Forum 2020 Portsmouth UK to go ahead

Loris von Siebenthal, winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2019