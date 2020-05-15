Remember the fourth America’s Cup challenger?

Aficionados of the America’s Cup may remember that there are actually four challengers for AC36.

Luna Rossa of Italy, INEOS Team UK, American Magic USA and . . . Stars and Stripes Team USA.

Stars and Stripes Team USA entered late and just seem to have fallen further behind in making any progress to form a team or complete an AC75.

They started building their first AC75 back in November 2018 and it is still in build with the yard now reported commandeered to build PPE.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton recently expressed concern about Stars and Stripes, saying they are “struggling”, and he did not rate them as a high chance.

According to their website they have made no posts on any progress since March 2019, and a similar lack of any recent information on their social posts.

Back in October 2019 their Facebook page posted, ‘Congratulations to the teams who have launched their AC75’s. Excited to get ours in the water this winter and racing in 2020.’

There slow build programme was helped by the cancellation of the two ACWS events in Europe, which got them off the hook, but pressure is now building for any realistic appearance in Auckland.

Skipper Taylor Canfield seems to be hoping that the whole event is postponed a year, giving them time to regroup, raise some funding and finally get their boat built.

But the defenders, ETNZ are determined that the event will take place as scheduled between 6 and 21 March 2021, and ideally also want the Christmas Race event to take place this December.

The other three challengers are about to splash their second boats then head to Auckland where they are building new bases.

And New Zealand is looking forward to the AC36 to kick-start their locked down tourist industry as they come out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

