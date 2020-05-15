£60 million funding still available for sailing and yachting organisations

Last month Sport England announced a £195 million package to help the community sport and physical activity sector in England.

Since its launch 53 sailing and yachting organisations have applied for funding and to date a total of £131,816.00 has been allocated to the 29 organisations approved so far, with an average of £4,500 going to each of the organisations.

“A number of clubs have aleady been successful in their application for funding from Sport England and we would encourage more clubs to apply and submit an application”, commented Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development.

“The funding could be extremely useful for clubs and Sailability groups who have ongoing financial obligations that they are struggling to meet.”

“Organisations who work with underrepresented or disadvantaged groups in their community are also likely to be looked upon particularly favourably by Sport England”, Alistair added.



Clubs should note that the fund is temporarily paused to new applications, however you can still prepare your application and the RYA will advise when the fund re-opens.

Find out more about the Community Emergency Fund and the criteria here

