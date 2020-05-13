Government Guidance . . . The devils in the detail

The Government has published updated Guidance for the public on the phased return of outdoor sport and recreation.

These documents – Available Here – set out the increased limits for people’s access to outdoor physical activity for the purpose of health and wellbeing. This includes use of outdoors sports courts and facilities.

And while it does apparently allow sailing clubs to consider what they have to do to re-open, it seems to limit the facilities that will actually be available to the member at the sailing club.

Indoor facilities such as clubhouses should be kept closed, apart from toilets and throughways and Clubhouse bars and restaurants can only offer take-away services . . . see below for more detail.

It also still limits anything more that singlehander sailing, unless you sail with a member of your household, or can remain 2 metres apart.

Importantly for Sailing and Sailing Clubs the guidance says that in England . . .

You can leave your home to exercise more than once a day following social distancing guidelines.

Outdoor sporting activities are permitted to reopen if those responsible for them are ready to do so and they can do so safely, following public health guidance.

All forms of water sports practised on open waterways, including sailing, windsurfing, canoeing, rowing, kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and the use of privately owned motorised craft (in line with the guidance issued by the relevant navigation authority) are allowed.

You are allowed to visit venues like a sailing club to exercise. You should only do so alone, with members of your household or with 1 person from another household as long as you can remain 2 metres away from them.

Each venue, will make their own decisions about when their facilities are ready to open and can be operated safely. And you should check ahead to ensure that these facilities are open and prepared to receive visitors.

It is a decision for facility managers whether or not they hire out equipment, they would be expected to follow sensible precautions and clean in between users, as well as the safely working guidance.

But note that . . .

Indoor facilities such as clubhouses should be kept closed, apart from toilets and throughways.

And that Bars and Restaurants, including any food or drink facilities inside a clubhouse must remain closed until further notice, but that Take-away services can be offered, but any hot or cold food must be consumed off the premises, outside of the building.

Specifically it mentions that regards Changing Rooms . . . Indoor facilities, apart from toilets and through-ways should be kept closed.

The advice for clinically vulnerable groups (such as people aged 70 and over) remains the same. If you are in this group you are advised to stay at home as much as possible.

So a lot to be digested before we all throw open the doors and launch for the first race of the season.

Read full document . . . Guidance for the public on the phased return of outdoor sport and recreation

