British Marine confirms that Boating is back in England!

British Marine is delighted to confirm that, from today all forms of watersports, including the use of privately-owned motorised craft, can go ahead.

In guidance issued this morning (13 May 2020), Government have confirmed that;

“All forms of water sports practiced on open waterways, including sailing, windsurfing, canoeing, rowing, kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and the use of privately-owned motorised craft (in line with the guidance issued by the relevant navigation authority) are allowed.”

This follows the publication, earlier this week, of Government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy for England which provided key information regarding what the population can do away from their homes.

This included:

As well as exercise, spending time outdoors

Exercise outside as many times each day as people wish

Driving to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance

Day trips to outdoor open space, in a private vehicle

Considering this in the context of the UK Governments Covid-19 Recovery Strategy and associated documents, British Marine and TYHA conclude that the re-opening of marinas (like golf courses), for leisure boating customers, is now permissible subject to the strict compliance to social distancing and hygiene guidelines provided by government.

Although Government restrictions on outdoor activities have been lifted, many of our member’s facilities have not had the time to implement the measures set out by government to safely manage the gathering of people on their sites.

Guidance for the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland differs and therefore marinas that operate in the UK outside of England should remain closed to leisure customers until they are permitted by their government to open.

Read full document here . . .

