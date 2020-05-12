RYA issues guidance for clubs considering a safe plan to restart activity

The RYA has issued guidance for English Affiliated Clubs that are considering a safe plan to restart their boating activity.

In response to Sunday’s Government announcement that unlimited outdoor activity will be permitted in England, the RYA has issued guidance for English Affiliated Clubs that are considering a safe plan to restart their boating activity.

It includes advice on how clubs may be able to facilitate activity minimising the risk of transmitting infection (including social distancing and adequate cleaning and hygiene) and how to reduce the likelihood of a callout to emergency services through enhanced risk assessment, maintenance and safety.

Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development explains: “Many clubs have been completely shut down during the pandemic with staff placed on furlough so we are pleased to be able to offer this practical guidance to clubs to help them plan for the future.”

“However due to the severity of the situation and in order to keep people safe, we are encouraging clubs to take their time and use this information to carefully plan and develop their own policies which will best suit their venues.”

“We urge the members of English clubs to be patient during the next couple of weeks.”

“It is unlikely many will be able to open straight away and it’s in all of our interests that clubs open when they are ready to facilitate safe activity with appropriate social distancing measures, hygiene procedures and risk management practices.”

Guidance for RYA Recognised Training Centres and Instructors will also be issued shortly.

Further COVID-19 advice for clubs, classes and training centres, as well as recreational boating in the UK and abroad, can be found on the RYA website.

Read more here . . .

Open guidance for English Affiliated Clubs to restart their boating activity . . .

Related Post:

RYA welcomes return to the water for all forms of boating

RYA Northern Ireland confirm no lockdown changes

RYA Cymru Wales to remain in lockdown