Planet Sail looks at America’s Cup developments and the Amazing Spirits

Episode 3 of Matt Sheahan’s PlanetSail ‘On Course’ video series that takes a regular look at the sailing world.

The UK’s lockdown continues, but there’s still plenty to report on. For starters, there’s the on going developments with the America’s Cup where two of the four teams have managed to get afloat by using some ingenious thinking.

INEOS Team UK explain how they use software to replace time in the wind tunnel and towing tank.

There’s also the issue of their boat’s new look as Britannia returns home plus, some more cool footage from the Americans.



Matt Sheahan gets all misty eyed over a former favourite class, but manages to compose himself for a trip to a very special yard on the UK’s East coast where he finds a bigger story that he hadn’t expected.

In this episode:

01:00 America’s Cup – What the four teams are up to

09:57 Getting excited about the 505

13:03 Amazing Spirits – More than just gorgeous boats

26:35 Board sailing and hairdryers

