Restart Sailing agree to share findings and planning activities with RYA

The presssure group, Restart Sailing, claims a fantastic uptake, with so many of the sailing community wanting to come together and help sailing recover from the present lockdown situation.

Simon Lovesey of Restart Sailing reports that the Facebook Group now has over 600 members with over 80 clubs and classes involved.

Lovesey adds that one common comment has been the need to engage and liaise with the RYA.

And having spoken with Ian Walker (RYA Director of Racing) and Howard Pridding (RYA Director of External Affairs) he has agreed to feed in and share his findings and planning activities.

Following the appearance of the Restart Sailing initiative, the RYA rushed out a general re-statement of their position regards the government lockdown, their guiding principles and their return to boating strategy.

In addition Lovesey reported that the RYA has asked Restart Sailing to submit a ‘paper’ to the RYA Race Management Committee on the Covid-19 situation.

The basis of this paper will be the Restart Sailing survey (52 have taken the survey at time of writing) with Restart Sailing reporting ‘some great responses coming through, highlighting the many different challenges we are all facing, but encouragingly some fantastic ideas are emerging on the way forward’.

You can take the Restart Sailing survey here

It has been widely reported in the media that the “Stay at Home” message is being eased, and the Prime Minister is expected to announce amended guidelines this Sunday of ‘very limited’ easing of the lockdown and a road map of the way forward, possibly starting from Monday 11 May.

Remember that the UK nations make their own health policy, and Nicola Sturgeon has already announced she has extended Scotland’s coronavirus lockdown by three weeks.

