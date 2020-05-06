Whichever way the wind blows

Out of all the explanations for why a sailor has lost out on a race, unforeseen changes in the wind and the weather are the most frequent.

Whether a bad wind shift; the non-occurrence of a sea breeze; or being becalmed, the weather has a huge impact on racing. However, it is not hard to turn these problems around.

This handy Wind Companion guide has all you need to work out the best way to use the wind to your advantage and boost you up the fleet.

The handy guide covers all of the essentials for racing, from why gusts form and where to find them, to the formation of the sea breeze (which is never quite as simple as first appears!).

Splash-proof and spiral bound, this little companion stands up to frequent use and serves as a great aide-memoire that will fit into your pocket or kit bag.

Meaning that you can always work out a detailed forecast for your specific racing area, regardless of whether you are on home territory or on completely new waters.

The Wind Companion also clearly and simply develops a more advanced understanding of the wind, such as which clouds indicate weather fronts and when they may occur.

This will also allow you to identify and adapt to changes on the water and even during races, giving you a significant advantage over your competition.

Such adaptability will give you the means to beat even knowledgeable locals, as there will always be occasions when the wind does something unexpected – but which can always be explained by the wind-wise sailor.

Written by two acclaimed meteorologists, David Houghton and Fiona Campbell, who have advised top sailing teams at all of the big regattas, from Olympics to America’s Cup, you can’t go far wrong!

This book, based on their best-selling Wind Strategy, is packed full of vital information and clear diagrams to visualise the invisible and is a key resource for anyone looking to advance their sailing knowledge and results.

Published by Fernhurst Books as part of their Practical Companion series, Wind Companion for Racing Sailors will be available to buy from all good bookshops, websites and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com

