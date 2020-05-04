Georgie Ainslie looks at how INEOS Team UK has been effected by Covid-19

Georgie Ainslie takes a look at how the INEOS America’s Cup team is navigating through COVID-19.

Georgie discusses with Ben Ainslie and Giles Scott how training plans and Cup preparations have been affected.

And takes an in-depth look at INEOS’ commitment to be ‘Hands On’ during the COVID-19 crisis.

Different team members describe how they used their design, manufacturing and operational capabilities to produce and deliver PPE face shields to frontline workers in the NHS.

Inside Tack ia a new podcast series giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Ineos Team UK preparations for the 36th America’s Cup.