Join Carlo for a voyage through some of his amazing pictures, detailing the techniques used and also the story behind the scenes.

Carlo Borlenghi was born in 1956 in Bellano on Lake Como, Italy where he still lives today.

Carlo started his photographic career following local regattas and since then has become a world-famous photographer working for Rolex nautical events, the America’s Cup and much more.



His award-winning photography has been at the heart of the Rolex Fastnet Race for generations.

RORC Time Over Distance Volume 5: Lights-Camera-Carlo, Passion and Art in Sailing – Carlo Borlenghi