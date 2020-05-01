Iain Murray is Regatta Director for the 36th America’s Cup

Iain Murray appointed independent Regatta Director for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series and the America’s Cup World Series Auckland including the Christmas Race.

Jointly appointed by the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record, Murray is taking over from John Craig, who stepped down from the position late last year.

This will be the third time that Murray has held this prominent position, after having been appointed from 2010 to 2017 in the dual role of Regatta Director (34th & 35th America’s Cup) and CEO of America’s Cup Race Management.

In his capacity of Regatta Director Iain Murray will also oversee the training of all personnel and volunteers involved in the racing, security, rescue and on-water management of different areas.

