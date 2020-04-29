Solent Sunbeam – Input and photos required

The Solent Sunbeam class association are looking to track down past and present Sunbeam owners for a publication for the centenary celebrations in 2023.

In advance of the Sunbeam’s centenary, the class association is asking anyone who has owned a Sunbeam, past and present, to update their history in order to update the story of this popular and enduring keel-boat.

The class association is looking for images (past and present), anecdotes, stories, restorations, regatta wins as well as details of the current owners.

For further information and details of how to access this new “Boatology”, please contact Simon O’Hea at [email protected].

In normal times, the 97-year-old Solent Sunbeam keelboat fleet, based at Itchenor Sailing Club, offers competitive and extremely sociable racing throughout the season including weekend regattas, relaxed Thursday evening harbour racing as well as week-long racing events.

Over 30 Solent Sunbeams regularly sail from Itchenor ranging from 97 years in age to brand new, low-maintenance GRP yachts. The class is extremely welcoming and sociable with very supportive owners who have a common passion for the design, heritage and sportsmanship of the fleet.

If you are interested in owning a piece of yachting heritage that also has a very active racing fleet, then the class has a number of boats available for sale or part ownership, with more details available on the Solent Sunbeam website.

