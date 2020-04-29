Government launches Bounce Back Loan scheme

The Government’s new ‘Bounce Back Loan’ scheme will be available to most sailing clubs, registered training centres, instructors, class associations and Sailability groups.

The loan scheme is being launched as part of the Government’s efforts to support the UK’s economy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Applications will be accepted from 4 May and will be available to most sailing clubs, registered training centres, instructors, class associations and Sailability groups.

However, businesses will not be able to apply for a Bounce Back Loan if they are already claiming under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

It is hoped that the Bounce Back Loans will help small firms that are in need of vital cash injections in order to keep operating.

If your business requires any assistance with applying for business loans or grants then please contact the RYA Legal team via email [email protected] or call 023 8060 4223.

Related post:

RYA seeks definitive guidance from key Government Ministers

UK Sport confirm funding for elite athletes until March 2021