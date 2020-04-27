America’s Cup – Luna Rossa switch to electric winches

The America’s Cup team Luna Rossa fitted a number of electric motors to produce the power and energy in the boat, allowing them to replace their grinders.



This allowed them to comply with the Italian coronavirus spacing and safety restrictions.

Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena confirmed that during the Italian coronavirus lock down Luna Rossa carried out test sailing in Cagliari with a reduced crew of only five sailors, in compliance with health regulations.

“Seeing an object that makes 40-45 knots with only five people on board managing it is impressive. A lot of work has been done to allow us to continue developing.”

The comment came during the live broadcast of the finals of the Mille Trophy for e-Sailing, and was published by the Italian website FareVela.

Sirena said that they had been authorized to return to the water for ten days, obviously in a reduced form.

They had not done any competitive sports training, but only developing and testing sails and technical solutions for new components.

For this reason, they could sail with just five crew.

Francesco Bruni, who was present on board, added that “The team’s effort was important and it helps us a lot, because otherwise it would have been too long a stop. It is impressive to be alone in a ship aboard such a beast.”

“We still have the support of many people on the RIBS, but it is obviously a different way of sailing.”

