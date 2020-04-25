RYA launches eSailing Spring Class Championship

The RYA has launched the ‘RYA eSailing Spring Class Championship’.

Over the coming weeks’ competitors from across the classes will have the chance to compete for the title of RYA eSailing Spring Class National Champion.

Classes firstly need to register to take part by 10 May, after which they must run their own Class Championships and submit details of their champion by no later than 31 May 2020.

The champions from each Class will then go into the final series with qualifying rounds to be held on the 6 and 13 June 2020.

The top 20 going into the National Final which will be held on Saturday 20 June 2020.

The qualifying rounds and National Final will all be live streamed, details of when and where will be announced in due course.

There will also be some great prizes up for grabs.

Alistair Dickson, RYA Director Sport Development commented, “As we remain in lockdown eSailing has been proving a fantastic way for sailors to keep on racing, honing their skills and showcasing their online tactics on virtual waters”,

Register now to be in with a chance of clinching the National Championship crown for your class.

For more information and to register visit www.rya.org.uk/go/esailing