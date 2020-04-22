Exclusion zone set as ‘Whiskey Galore’ returns to Skye

Fact follows fiction with wreck of cargo ship on rocks between the Outer Hebrides and Skye.

In a nod to the classic 1949 Ealing comedy, Whiskey Galore, work continues to remove cargo from the MV Kaami which ran aground off the Isle of Skye in western Scotland last month.

All the Russian crew aboard the ship were taken off and have been put up in a hotel in Stornoway.



Unfortunately there the likeness to the fictional events of the Whiskey Galore film end.

In the film, based on a true event and fictionalised in the 1947 novel by Compton Mackenzie, the freighter SS Cabinet Minister runs aground near the isolated Scottish island of Todday in the Outer Hebrides and begins to sink.

Two local inhabitants row out to lend assistance, and learn from its departing crew that the cargo consists of 50,000 cases of whisky.

They quickly spread the news, with predictable results as the local islanders set to work to ‘save’ the cargo.

But for the modern day islanders the contents of the MV Kaami may prove to be less tempting, as the vessel was carrying Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) in pellet form.

The ship remains aground in the Minch between Skye and Lewis.

