GP14 World Championships postponed

The GP14 International Class Association has postponed its 2020 GP14 World Championships until 2021.

The event, due to be held at the Skerries Sailing Club in Ireland, is now provisionally set for July 25 to Aug 1 2021 at the Skerries.

Over 100 entries had already been registered.

The UK Government restrictions on travel for non-essential journeys remain in place until 31 May 2020.

The GP14 Inland Championship, scheduled to take place on the 23/24 May at Bala Sailing Club, has also been cancelled.

