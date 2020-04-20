World Sailing to delay CEO appointment

World Sailing is to delay the appointment of a new CEO until there is more certainty around the organisations budget.

President Kim Andersen issued a statement Monday (20 Mar) confirming that the Board had spoken to several candidates on their applications . . . but that the Board had not confirmed a date for hiring a new CEO.

He said that they were considering the engagement of the role when they had more certainty around World Sailing’s budget.

World Sailing has reported financial issues, caused in part by the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Games to next year, and the expected delayed payment of the IOC Tokyo Games payout to sports organisations.

In a recent interview the IOC took a stronger stance with regard to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, noting that the Games re-arrangement will result in “massive” additional costs.

IOC committee member Richard Pound, commented that, “Certain International Federations have allowed themselves to live in a style that is beyond their incomes.”

World Sailing has now furloughed almost all staff and has requested that staff earning more than a certain amount take a 20% pay reduction until the end of the year.

President Kim Andersen is at the end of his tenure and is facing an election at the AGM in November 2020.

World Sailing Statement . . .

