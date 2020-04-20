2020 Flying 15 European Championship cancelled

The 2020 European Championship and Championship of France due to be sailed in May, have been cancelled due to the Corona Virus (Covid-19).

As previously reported, Flying Fifteen International (FFI) plans to advise the status of the 2021 Flying Fifteen Worlds in August.

The FFI Worlds are due to take place in Fremantle, Australia in February 2021.

FFI advise:

“We will now review the timing of all future events in August when we will hopefully have a better handle on the spread of the virus and its impact on the community”

by Michael Clark, FFI Secretary

