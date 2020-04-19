Keelboat Masterclass by Andrew Palfrey

For episode 3 of the RORC Time Over Distance Series, Andrew Palfrey delivers a keelboat masterclass.

Andrew ‘Dog’ Palfrey is a two time Etchells World Champion, 5.5 Metre World Champion and Olympic sailor!

Andrew has coached World Championship winning teams in the Farr40, Farr30, RC44, Etchells and Star class. In recent years Palfrey has coached a wide variety of teams from Maxis to Quarter Tonners.



For the RORC RORC Lockdown Live Series / Time Over Distance, Andrew presents a live hour-long interactive show covering planning, goal setting, teamwork and equipment.

The presentation will also cover increasing performance through speed, starts, and also upwind and downwind techniques.

