Lockdown continues but moves afoot to restart sailing

Britain will stay in lockdown for “at least” another three weeks as the UK recorded another 861 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, taking the total to 13,729.

While this extends the existing ‘lockdown’ restrictions there does appear to be some easing of the ‘rules’ in the latest *Crown Prosecution Service guidance, issued to end the confusion of what police can and cannot enforce in the lockdown.

For sailing there no change to the application of the restrictions and most clubs and facilities remain closed with all activities suspended.

To date the RYA has issued guidance to sailing clubs, indicating that clubs should be closed, relying on the clubs to make their own decisions on how they interpret that in parctice.

Both nationally and Internationally, Open Meetings and Championships have been cancelled or postponed until at least the end of June, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed to July 2021.

The America’s Cup World Series events in Sardinia and the UK have been cancelled, while the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand remains on schedule for March 2021, if world-wide conditions allow.

Despite the low impact of Covid-19 in New Zealand, (total 11 deaths attributed to the disease) the country has been in a stage 4 lockdown with restricted entry to the country.

Now reduced to stage 3, allowing some businesses and the schools to open.

This does not allow sailing to recommence in New Zealand.

The Yachting New Zealand guidelines indicate that sailing could take place at the stage 2 level, but only after a strict eight step checking procedure is in place at the sailing facility.

Level 1 of the New Zealand restrictions does not prevent sailing events, although social distancing requirements and border controls may still be in force.

So the America’s Cup could take place on schedule if the teams are able to complete their boats and get themselves to New Zealand on time.

In an interesting move, Afloat.ie reports that . . .

Sport Ireland has written to national governing bodies, including Irish Sailing, asking for their views on how a ‘gradual and controlled return of sport’ can be completed.

The government also wants to see draft protocol proposals on how sailing is planning to get back on the water. The request says it would also like relevant guidance and intelligence from international bodies, in sailing’s case this is World Sailing.

It is thought that single-handed sailing could return ‘relatively soon’, but that if there is going to be a ‘new normal’ in society until a vaccine is available, yacht racing or double-handed dinghy sailing could remain restricted!

* Note:

The Crown Prosecution Service guidance was issued to police officers last week by the College of Policing and endorsed by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). Read more here . . .

Related Post:

America’s Cup facing coronavirus stand-off

Ian Walker explains the British Sailing Team dilemma