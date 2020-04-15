PlanetSail takes a look at a locked down sailing world

Episode 2 of the PlanetSail ‘On Course’ video series that takes a regular look at the sailing world.

Like much of the world we’re still in lock down here in the UK but there’s still plenty to report on as Matt Sheahan takes time out from tinkering with his RS400 to report on what’s been going on around the word.

In this episode:

01:38 America’s Cup – Kiwi focus

05:50 The complete Ocean Race course

07:55 Whitbread archive – 1973-74 & 1977-78

09:58 Crash & Burn in Cornwall

12:29 Olympic view – Ian Walker interview

19:14 Cowes Week latest – Regatta Director speaks

24:24 Small tweak, big difference? Flying Fifteen latest thinking



