Team GB confirm Sailing Team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games

BOA and RYA have confirmed that the 15 sailors selected for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will remain the same for the rescheduled Games in 2021.

In light of the postponement, the British Olympic Association asked the Royal Yachting Association to consider and confirm its position regarding the selection of athletes for Team GB.

A meeting of the RYA Olympic Selection Committee (OSC) unanimously agreed that the selections previously agreed should stand for the rearranged Tokyo Olympic Games, which will take place from 23 July to 8 August next year.

Other members of the British sailing team had questioned whether they might get another chance to qualify, but the OSC decided that the original selections would stand.

It was the OSC’s view that the sailors selected in all ten Olympic events remain the best choices to maximise Team GB’s medal-winning potential in Enoshima, the sailing competition venue.

Team GB’s sailors were the first to be announced back in October 2019, with an initial 12 sailors selected. The 12 selections were followed by a further three in February of this year.

Mark Robinson, RYA Olympic Performance Manager and Team GB Sailing Team Leader, said: “Over the past eight months we have nominated an incredibly talented group of sailors to the British Olympic Association and we strongly believe they remain the right athletes to represent the nation in 2021.”

The selected athletes for 2021 are:

Giles Scott: Finn (Men’s One Person Dinghy Heavy)

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre: 470 Women (Women’s Two Person Dinghy)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube: 470 Men (Men’s Two Person Dinghy)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (Women’s Skiff)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell: 49er (Men’s Skiff)

Elliot Hanson: Laser (Men’s One Person Dinghy)

Alison Young: Laser Radial (Women’s One Person Dinghy)

Emma Wilson: RS:X Women (Women’s Windsurfer)

Tom Squires: RS:X Men (Men’s Windsurfer)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (Mixed Multihull)

