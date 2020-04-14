Ian Walker explains the British Sailing Team dilemma

Episode 2 of the PlanetSail ‘On Course’ video series that takes a regular look at the sailing world.
Matt Sheanan finds plenty to report on, with a particularly relevant interview with RYA Director of Racing, Ian Walker, on the status of the British Sailing Team following the rescheduling of Tokyo 2020 to July 2021.
In this episode:
01:38 America’s Cup – Kiwi focus
05:50 The complete Ocean Race course
07:55 Whitbread archive – 1973-74 & 1977-78
09:58 Crash & Burn in Cornwall
12:29 Olympic view – Ian Walker interview
19:14 Cowes Week latest – Regatta Director speaks
24:24 Small tweak, big difference? Flying Fifteen latest thinking
