Ineos Team UK switch to PPE face shield production

INEOS TEAM UK is supporting the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing PPE face shields for key workers in the local area around their team base in Portsmouth.

The team’s aim is to supply over 5,000 of these face shields to the teams local hospital in Portsmouth free-of-charge to fulfil the urgent requirement to help protect their staff against COVID-19.

Alongside this, additional face shields will be distributed to local ‘red-zone’ surgeries in the area.

INEOS TEAM UK’s team doctor, Dr Mark Coombe, will lead one of these local ‘red-zone’ surgeries from his clinic in Horndean, Hampshire.

These surgeries will be dedicated to care for people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection who also need treatment for other medical problems.

Design Engineer Ollie Pendleton who is leading the 3D printing of the headbands explained:

“We have two 3D printers at our base and both our official charity, The 1851 Trust, and Mercedes-Benz Applied Science have provided additional 3D printers.”

“That means our production is currently at over 100 face shields a day.”

Key facts:

PPE face shields manufactured by INEOS TEAM UK and MBAS have been approved by the sites they are delivering to

All PPE face shields manufactured by INEOS TEAM UK and MBAS are designed for multi-use purposes.

The face screens are manufactured from Mylar.

Related Post:

INEOS to produce 1 million bottles of hand sanitiser per month

The Ocean Race produces face shields for Spanish health care workers