ClubSwan 36 – Radical one design aimed at the amateur

The ClubSwan 36 has been eagerly awaited in the racing scene.

The new one design was launched last year and due to make her big appearance on the scene in 2020 – clearly that’s been put on hold for the time being.

Designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian the ClubSwan 36 is a radical one design with a number of key details, including a single C section daggerboard system that runs through the entire boat and a super skinny rig.



Yet, as her designer explains, this is not simply another boat for the professional scene, the ClubSwan 36 is still a high performance machine, but aimed at amateur owner/drivers.