Looking Back – Was it just a month ago?

For the final time London’s Alexandra Palace played host to the RYA Dinghy Show.

Matt Sheahan takes a tour, sees some of the latest new designs, talks to top designers, old hands, Olympic rock stars and many more.

He finds out about the future and hears stories from the past.

All taking place just as something called a coronavirus was reaching these shores and changed the 2020 sailing season in way that we could never have imagined.



Next year when (hopefully) COVID-19 is a distant memory the RYA Dinghy Show will open at its new home, the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The 2021 event will take place over the weekend of 27-28 February.

